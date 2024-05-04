Corps Commander House case: Bailable arrest warrants of 14 suspects issued

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants of 14 suspects, for skipping trial proceedings of Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attack cases. The court also directed the suspects to furnish fresh bail bonds before appearing the court.

The suspects include Attaur Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Ikramullah, Abdul Hadi, Amanullah, Ali Hassan, Shahbaz Siddique, Rubina Rizwan, Irfan Jamil, Saeed Shah, Mohsin Gull Agha and Muhammad Parvez.

Meanwhile the court also granted interim pre-arrest bail to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema till May 21 in seven more May 9 riots cases and directed them to join the investigation. They had sought bail in the cases of attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, party offices of the PML-N and others.

