WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 3, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-May-24 1- May -24 30-Apr-24 28-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104773 0.104701 Euro 0.811604 0.813245 0.813356 Japanese yen 0.004863 0.004819 0.004838 U.K. pound 0.949185 0.949496 0.951531 0.950724 U.S. dollar 0.75865 0.760601 0.758766 0.758728 Algerian dinar 0.005645 0.005644 0.005647 Australian dollar 0.496233 0.492489 0.495095 0.498408 Botswana pula 0.055609 0.05539 0.055311 Brazilian real 0.148238 0.146729 0.148337 Brunei dollar 0.557831 0.557424 0.556742 Canadian dollar 0.55199 0.555519 Chilean peso 0.000795 0.000804 0.000801 Czech koruna 0.032355 0.032353 0.032311 Danish krone 0.108811 0.109038 0.109057 Indian rupee 0.009091 0.009085 0.009093 Israeli New Shekel 0.202956 0.203369 0.202824 Korean won 0.000551 0.00055 0.000551 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46595 2.46948 2.46593 2.4658 Malaysian ringgit 0.15918 0.159154 0.158946 Mauritian rupee 0.016305 0.016242 0.016316 Mexican peso 0.044786 0.044383 0.044567 New Zealand dollar 0.449766 0.447918 0.452338 0.45224 Norwegian krone 0.068832 Omani rial 1.97308 1.97816 1.97338 1.97328 Peruvian sol 0.202469 0.202716 0.203631 Philippine peso 0.013175 0.013151 0.013127 Polish zloty 0.187441 0.188088 0.188055 Qatari riyal 0.20842 0.208956 0.208452 0.208442 Russian ruble 0.008241 0.008267 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202307 0.202827 0.202338 0.202327 Singapore dollar 0.557831 0.557424 0.556742 South African rand 0.040862 0.040563 0.040364 Swedish krona 0.069475 0.069195 0.069607 Swiss franc 0.831899 0.832619 0.832395 Thai baht 0.020541 0.020472 0.020485 Trinidadian dollar 0.113079 0.113095 0.11266 0.11223 U.A.E. dirham 0.206576 0.207107 0.206607 0.206597 Uruguayan peso 0.019863 0.019802 0.019811 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

