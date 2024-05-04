AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-04

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 3, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         2-May-24      1- May -24      30-Apr-24     28-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                                   0.104773       0.104701
Euro                             0.811604                      0.813245       0.813356
Japanese yen                     0.004863       0.004819       0.004838
U.K. pound                       0.949185       0.949496       0.951531       0.950724
U.S. dollar                       0.75865       0.760601       0.758766       0.758728
Algerian dinar                   0.005645                      0.005644       0.005647
Australian dollar                0.496233       0.492489       0.495095       0.498408
Botswana pula                    0.055609                       0.05539       0.055311
Brazilian real                   0.148238                      0.146729       0.148337
Brunei dollar                    0.557831                      0.557424       0.556742
Canadian dollar                                                 0.55199       0.555519
Chilean peso                     0.000795                      0.000804       0.000801
Czech koruna                     0.032355                      0.032353       0.032311
Danish krone                     0.108811                      0.109038       0.109057
Indian rupee                     0.009091                      0.009085       0.009093
Israeli New Shekel               0.202956       0.203369       0.202824
Korean won                       0.000551                       0.00055       0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46595        2.46948        2.46593         2.4658
Malaysian ringgit                 0.15918                      0.159154       0.158946
Mauritian rupee                  0.016305                      0.016242       0.016316
Mexican peso                     0.044786                      0.044383       0.044567
New Zealand dollar               0.449766       0.447918       0.452338        0.45224
Norwegian krone                                                0.068832
Omani rial                        1.97308        1.97816        1.97338        1.97328
Peruvian sol                     0.202469                      0.202716       0.203631
Philippine peso                  0.013175                      0.013151       0.013127
Polish zloty                     0.187441                      0.188088       0.188055
Qatari riyal                      0.20842       0.208956       0.208452       0.208442
Russian ruble                    0.008241                      0.008267
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202307       0.202827       0.202338       0.202327
Singapore dollar                 0.557831                      0.557424       0.556742
South African rand               0.040862                      0.040563       0.040364
Swedish krona                    0.069475                      0.069195       0.069607
Swiss franc                      0.831899                      0.832619       0.832395
Thai baht                        0.020541                      0.020472       0.020485
Trinidadian dollar               0.113079       0.113095        0.11266        0.11223
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206576       0.207107       0.206607       0.206597
Uruguayan peso                   0.019863                      0.019802       0.019811
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories