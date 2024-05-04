WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 3, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-May-24 1- May -24 30-Apr-24 28-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104773 0.104701
Euro 0.811604 0.813245 0.813356
Japanese yen 0.004863 0.004819 0.004838
U.K. pound 0.949185 0.949496 0.951531 0.950724
U.S. dollar 0.75865 0.760601 0.758766 0.758728
Algerian dinar 0.005645 0.005644 0.005647
Australian dollar 0.496233 0.492489 0.495095 0.498408
Botswana pula 0.055609 0.05539 0.055311
Brazilian real 0.148238 0.146729 0.148337
Brunei dollar 0.557831 0.557424 0.556742
Canadian dollar 0.55199 0.555519
Chilean peso 0.000795 0.000804 0.000801
Czech koruna 0.032355 0.032353 0.032311
Danish krone 0.108811 0.109038 0.109057
Indian rupee 0.009091 0.009085 0.009093
Israeli New Shekel 0.202956 0.203369 0.202824
Korean won 0.000551 0.00055 0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46595 2.46948 2.46593 2.4658
Malaysian ringgit 0.15918 0.159154 0.158946
Mauritian rupee 0.016305 0.016242 0.016316
Mexican peso 0.044786 0.044383 0.044567
New Zealand dollar 0.449766 0.447918 0.452338 0.45224
Norwegian krone 0.068832
Omani rial 1.97308 1.97816 1.97338 1.97328
Peruvian sol 0.202469 0.202716 0.203631
Philippine peso 0.013175 0.013151 0.013127
Polish zloty 0.187441 0.188088 0.188055
Qatari riyal 0.20842 0.208956 0.208452 0.208442
Russian ruble 0.008241 0.008267
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202307 0.202827 0.202338 0.202327
Singapore dollar 0.557831 0.557424 0.556742
South African rand 0.040862 0.040563 0.040364
Swedish krona 0.069475 0.069195 0.069607
Swiss franc 0.831899 0.832619 0.832395
Thai baht 0.020541 0.020472 0.020485
Trinidadian dollar 0.113079 0.113095 0.11266 0.11223
U.A.E. dirham 0.206576 0.207107 0.206607 0.206597
Uruguayan peso 0.019863 0.019802 0.019811
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
