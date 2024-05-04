Illegal weapons, liquor case: Court says questionnaire must be provided to Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, ordered to provide the questionnaire to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal weapons and liquor case.

Civil Judge Sohib Bilal, while hearing the case, issued directives to provide the questionnaire to Gandapur till Saturday (today) and marked the attendance of one of the prosecution witnesses on the video link. Gandapur’s counsel Zahoorul Hassan and prosecutor Khayam Ali Abbas appeared before the court.

The bottle allegedly recovered from the vehicle was produced before the court as evidence, he said. The defence counsel requested the court to provide the questionnaire to his client. The presence of Gandapur is mandatory in the court at the time of the provision of the questionnaire. The judge asked when Gandapur would come to the district court. The defense counsel told the court to provide a questionnaire till Saturday (today).

