Randhawa assumes charge of Islamabad chief commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday assumed the charge of Islamabad chief commissioner, marking a new era of development for the capital.

In his inaugural tour to Faisal Mosque, Chief Commissioner Randhawa, flanked by engineering officers, reaffirmed his dedication to preserving the city’s landmarks. Immediate renovation and construction directives were issued, with repairs slated for completion Saturday, followed by comprehensive maintenance.

