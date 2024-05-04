AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
IK says he designated 3 PTI leaders only for talks, not for deal

Fazal Sher Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, on Friday, categorically said that he has designated three senior leaders of his party for holding talks and not for striking any deal.

It is pertinent to mention here, a few days ago Khan designated Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and parliamentary opposition leaders, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz for holding talks.

Talking to reporters, Khan said that he has designated three people for talks, not for making a deal. “I have not tasked any retired general for holding talks”, Khan said, adding that negotiations are held with opponents and not with friends.

Khan also made it clear that his party will hold talks; except for three parties (without naming), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan). Those who want to leave the country strike deals such as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, he said.

He said that deals are struck to avoid jail. I have been saying for 18 months that I am ready to talk, in politics people hold talks, he said.

Khan said that a new Toshakhana case has been made against him. I am requesting judges to decide my cases, he said.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust, recorded statements of other prosecution witnesses.

The PTI founding chairman and Bushra Bibi’s lawyers, Usman Gull and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of one prosecution witness. So far, the court recorded statements of 26 witnesses and defence counsels completed the cross-examination of 17 prosecution witnesses.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 8.

