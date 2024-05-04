Relief goods sent to poeple affected by rains in KP

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief goods comprising 25 thousand ration bags have been sent for the rain and flood affected people in KPK.

Provincial Minister for information Azma Bokhari told media that the KPK people suffered heavy loss due to rains and floods.

Expressing solidarity with the effected KPK people, she said the Punjab government is sending edible goods trucks to KPK. “Punjab has always played the role of an elder brother for the rest of provinces,” she said, adding: “With the outbreak of dengue in the past, KPK’s big leaders went up to the mountains but a field hospital was sent by Shehbaz Sharif during the time of dengue outbreak in KPK. The KPK CM and the administration only hurl threats.”

Azma said that she has not heard about launching any new project in KPK till now. She said that she can count CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 38 projects launched in the last two months. The KPK government attempted to copy Punjab government’s 2-3 projects but could not accomplish them. Hopefully, the KPK government thinks about the plight of KPK people besides Adiala, she added.

She said that she has not seen any statement being issued by the KPK government for the affected families. “Mian Nawaz Sharif is three times elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, all the governments should benefit from his political experience and wisdom. All decisions are being taken according to his will and approval,” she said.

Azma Bokhari said “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed a probe on the matter of wheat. The incumbent government has nothing to do with the wheat issue.”

To a query, she said the matter of formulation of Standing Committees in Punjab will be resolved in a couple of days. The police and all security forces are fully vibrant and proactive to maintain law and order situation in Punjab, she added.

