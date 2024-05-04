Sindh governor for revisiting architecture of bureaucracy

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, has said that the design of bureaucracy needs to be changed and at least two persons having experience of relevant fields should be hired in every Department to give expert advice to the ministers and secretaries concerned, adding it is heartening that the Prime Minister has started taking action on this suggestion.

Speaking at a meeting of SITE Association of Industry, he said we need to think for collective gains. Unfortunately, the issues are still the same as they were many years before. The issues will not resolve even in the next 20 years if we keep looking for their resolution in the existing system. We need an out of the box solution to address these issues.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, former President Jawed Bilwani, SVP Muhammad Hanif Tawakkal, VP Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Chairman of Law & order sub-committee Abdul Hadi, Former Presidents Muhammad Tariq Yousuf, Majyd Aziz, Abdul Rasheed, members of the executive committee, and general members also attended the meeting.

Responding to points raised by SVP Muhammad Hanif Tawakkal in his welcome address, Governor Sindh assured his full support & cooperation in resolving issues of industries of SITE area pertaining to the federal government. “Keeping the doors of Governor House open 24 hours sent a message to all other government departments to make them available to the public following in the footsteps of Governor House.

Today, Governor House has become the house of facilities to public including ration distribution, rickshaw and stitching machines distribution, arranging interest-free non-refundable loans for Rozgar schemes from Rs0.1 million to Rs10million; etc. Not a single rupee from the Governor House fund has been spent on these activities, rather it is the money contributed by business community of Pakistan and Pakistanis living abroad.”

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, speaking on the occasion, said that no doubt, Kamran Tessori is people and industry friendly governor. He said that due to the gas tariff issue, the industries have suffered colossal losses and approximately 20% of SMEs have closed down, thereby adding to the unemployment.

He added that the IMF has asked Pakistan to increase imports. This is an eye opener for us because if this is implemented, it will have an adverse impact on industry, exports and the economy as a whole. He spoke at length on electricity and gas tariffs.

Giving reference to a high level meeting held with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zubair Motiwala stated that it has been acknowledged by the Prime Minister that our energy tariff is the highest in the region but unfortunately, no further step has been taken. He recommended enhancing the wages of police personnel enabling them to live respectable & honest lives.

