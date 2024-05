KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00 am on Sunday, May 05, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said in its statement on Friday.

