TDAP chief, UAE CG discuss bilateral trade relations

KARACHI: In a significant diplomatic exchange, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) met with Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remaiti, the honorable Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Consulate General of UAE in Karachi.

The meeting, held on April 29th, 2024, centreed on fostering and enhancing trade relations between the two nations.

During the discussions, Consul General emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and Pakistan, ranking Pakistan as one of the closest friendly countries to the UAE.

He proposed the organization of Pakistan Single-Country Exhibition in the UAE, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to bolstering economic ties with Pakistan. Furthermore, he also reiterated the UAE’s willingness to support Pakistan in various capacities.

Highlighting the UAE’s dedication to facilitating travel between the two nations, His Excellency informed about the establishment of one of the largest visa sections in the world at the Consulate General of UAE in Karachi, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. This initiative underscores the UAE’s steadfast support for Pakistan and its people.

In response, the Chief Executive TDAP assured Consul General of TDAP’s commitment to organizing a Pakistan Single Country Exhibition in the UAE in the near future. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s cooperation in supporting Pakistani exhibitors and event organizers in international events such as Gulfood, Dubai.

Ha also assured for using his good office for securing more space for Pakistan’s Pavilion in the international events being held at UAE, especially, the Gulfood, Dubai. The Chief Executive TDAP also extended invitation to HE for a formal visit to TDAP.

