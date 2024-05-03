AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 137.4 (1.85%)
BR30 24,809 Increased By 772.4 (3.21%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets track oil prices higher

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 05:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rose on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices on the prospect that OPEC+ will continue to curb output.

Three sources from the OPEC+ group said it could extend its voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day beyond June if oil demand does not increase.

Brent crude was up 0.3% to $83.94 a barrel by 1124 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index settled 0.1% higher, rebounding back from previous two sessions’ losses, helped by a 3.9% surge in IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group ahead of its earnings later in the day.

Market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank and Aldar Properties gained 0.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Gulf markets end mixed; Qatar hits six-month low

Among the gainers, Abu Dhabi Aviation surges 7.2%, its highest intraday gain in 10 months, after the firm completed the acquisition of stakes in Etihad Airways Engineering, Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Centre (AMMROC) and Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) from Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ’s subsidiary.

Dubai’s main index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.3% rise in state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and 2.4% increase in Emaar Development.

While gains in the index were stemmed by a 1.3% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and 0.6% decrease in top lender Emirates NBD Bank.

=================================
 ABU DHABI    up 0.1% to 9,037
 DUBAI        rose 0.1% to 4,143
=================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

UAE markets track oil prices higher

Rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Pakistan’s iCube Qamar payload launches aboard Chinese lunar mission

Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw petition seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Sales of petroleum products fall by 6% in April

Joe Biden says ‘order must prevail’ on US campuses amid protests

Oil prices set for steepest weekly drop in 3 months

Turkiye inflation up near 70%, highest since 2022

Read more stories