AIRLINK 72.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (5.06%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.45%)
CNERGY 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.3%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.78%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3%)
FFBL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.57%)
HUBC 133.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 133.31 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.33%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.03%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
PTC 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SEARL 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.15%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,440 Increased By 30.9 (0.42%)
BR30 24,228 Increased By 192 (0.8%)
KSE100 71,110 Increased By 442.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 23,306 Increased By 82 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 May, 2024 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rains return to UAE, PIA suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 18% YoY to $19.5bn in 10MFY24

Read here for details.

  • Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 17.3% in April 2024

Read here for details.

  • Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories