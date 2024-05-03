Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rains return to UAE, PIA suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 18% YoY to $19.5bn in 10MFY24

Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 17.3% in April 2024

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

