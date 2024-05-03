BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 2, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Rains return to UAE, PIA suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn
- Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 18% YoY to $19.5bn in 10MFY24
- Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers
- Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 17.3% in April 2024
- Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock
