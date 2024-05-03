Markets Print 2024-05-03
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 02, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.82 22.32
2-Week 21.80 22.30
1-Month 21.76 22.26
3-Month 21.62 21.87
6-Month 21.33 21.58
9-Month 21.07 21.57
1-Year 20.78 21.28
Data source: SBP
