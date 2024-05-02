Palm oil opens lower for second session, tracking weaker soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower for the second straight session on Thursday after the Labour Day holiday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil.

Malaysian palm oil futures drift lower

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 9 ringgit, or 0.24%, at 3,809 ringgit ($798.70) per metric ton at 0236 GMT.

Fundamentals