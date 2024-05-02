AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Responsible use of social media platforms utmost necessary: minister

Tahir Amin Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: The government conveyed to the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) comprising global digital media giants that responsible use of social media platforms is utmost necessary.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held virtual meeting with AIC member companies’ representatives led by its Managing Director Jeff Paine.

The meeting discussed matters related to digitalisation, responsible use of social media platforms, digital rights and e-safety in detail.

AIC's membership includes Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, X, Yahoo, LinkedIn, and others.

While talking to AIC's member companies representatives, Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that steps underway for the digitalization in the country, adding that the government is committed for the digital transformation.

She said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the private sector is being fully supported. The Public-Private dialogue platform will be launched very soon, she added.

Shaza Fatima said that work is going on different policies.

She said that the government is focused on the development of the youth and their capacity building by equipping them with digital skills.

Shaza Fatima said that responsible use of social media platforms is utmost necessary. The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.

