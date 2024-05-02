Women domestic workers’ rally on May Day

LAHORE: Women domestic workers rallied on May Day, demanding registration with Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), social security cards, and a wage increase.

“Domestic work is vital to households and society, yet it’s one of the lowest-paid jobs with long and unpredictable working hours,” said participants of the May Day 2024 rally, organized by Women Domestic Workers Union-Punjab and WISE (Women in Struggle for Empowerment) at the Lahore Press Club.

The rally, held in connection with International Labour Day, drew a large number of women domestic workers, who chanted slogans and carried banners and placards inscribed with demands. Leaders of Women Domestic Workers Union led the rally.

