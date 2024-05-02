AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-02

DG SFA visits PSQCA Karachi to inspect food safety standards

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

KARACHI: To improve food safety standards in Sindh province, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain along with his technical team have visited Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority Karachi.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain met Jameel Ahmed Sheikh Secretary (PSQCA) Karachi. The purpose of the visit was to improve utilization of resources while ensuring strict implementation of quality control measures in the food industry.

Various issues were discussed on the occasion. Consideration was also given to leveraging their joint capabilities to identify and remediate potential risks in the food production and distribution process.

On this occasion, it was hoped that these joint efforts would not only improve the efficiency of inspection but also strengthen the implementation of food safety regulations across the province in the future. It was also suggested that steps to be taken in future meetings include strategic sharing of data and laboratory facilities, balancing testing processes and speeding up detection of potential contamination or irregularities in food products includes doing.

Measures to remove barriers to efficient use of resources and implementation of food safety regulations would also be considered. DG Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and PSQCA Secretary Jameel Ahmad Sheikh also agreed on the need to adapt food safety standards in accordance with global standards. The two officials called for better communication between the institutions to promote an environment conducive to the growth and prosperity of the food industry in Sindh province, while maintaining international standards in food safety monitoring to protect the health and welfare of its citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSQCA Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain

Comments

Comments are closed.

DG SFA visits PSQCA Karachi to inspect food safety standards

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories