DG SFA visits PSQCA Karachi to inspect food safety standards

KARACHI: To improve food safety standards in Sindh province, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain along with his technical team have visited Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority Karachi.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain met Jameel Ahmed Sheikh Secretary (PSQCA) Karachi. The purpose of the visit was to improve utilization of resources while ensuring strict implementation of quality control measures in the food industry.

Various issues were discussed on the occasion. Consideration was also given to leveraging their joint capabilities to identify and remediate potential risks in the food production and distribution process.

On this occasion, it was hoped that these joint efforts would not only improve the efficiency of inspection but also strengthen the implementation of food safety regulations across the province in the future. It was also suggested that steps to be taken in future meetings include strategic sharing of data and laboratory facilities, balancing testing processes and speeding up detection of potential contamination or irregularities in food products includes doing.

Measures to remove barriers to efficient use of resources and implementation of food safety regulations would also be considered. DG Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and PSQCA Secretary Jameel Ahmad Sheikh also agreed on the need to adapt food safety standards in accordance with global standards. The two officials called for better communication between the institutions to promote an environment conducive to the growth and prosperity of the food industry in Sindh province, while maintaining international standards in food safety monitoring to protect the health and welfare of its citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024