Minister stresses safety of coal miners

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while talking to various delegations on the occasion of International Labour Day said that the miners working in the coal mines are the backbone of economy and all the concerned companies must ensure the safety of coal miners.

He said that safety measures should be taken in line with modern requirements to protect the miners, adding modern safety kits should be provided to the workers, dispensaries and health staff should be kept active for their healthcare.

Nasir Shah said that ambulances should also be kept in a ready position for any emergency; any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in relation to the safety of miners. He added that the services of workers cannot be forgotten in the development and prosperity of the province.

Shah said that the working class is the backbone of any country and today is the day to highlight the workers and their rights.

He said we believe in the welfare of workers and the success of their revolutionary struggle. He said that the government will always take steps for the rehabilitation of the labourers for their bright future. He said the role of workers is key in development of the country and the government is determined to protect their rights.

