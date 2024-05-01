AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar nears year high after pre-Fed data shock, yen slips

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 03:06pm

LONDON: The dollar inched towards its highest level since November on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the day, after data on Tuesday showed more signs of inflationary pressure in the US economy.

Meanwhile, the yen dipped to its lowest level since suspected intervention by Japanese authorities on Monday, as traders tested the resolve of the Ministry of Finance.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, rose 0.066% at 106.370, after earlier nearing the 106.51 mark that would be the highest since Nov. 1.

Global markets were somewhat subdued, with traders in many countries off for May Day or International Workers’ Day.

The euro was down very slightly to $1.0623, after falling 0.52% the previous day when the US data pushed the dollar higher.

Figures released on Tuesday showed that growth in US labour costs accelerated in the first quarter of the year, with the employment cost index (ECI) rising 1.2%, more than the 1% expected by economists.

A string of stronger-than-expected data has caused investors to rein in their bets on how much the Fed will cut interest rates this year. Traders on Wednesday expected just 29 basis points of cuts by December, down from more than 170 basis points at the start of the year.

Dollar droops, Aussie jumps after inflation data

Expectations that rates will stay higher for longer has pushed up US bond yields sharply, making them more attractive and boosting the dollar.

“The relentless stream of above-expected US inflation data continues,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING. “Yesterday it was the turn of the employment cost index to surprise on the upside.”

The Fed is expected to leave rates at 5.25% to 5.5% when it announces its decision at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, but the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the recent data.

“Jerome Powell will have to acknowledge that US price trends have reversed higher, activity is holding up well and that any easing this year will have to be delayed,” Turner said.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% to 157.92 per dollar, after earlier nearing the 158 mark before rising slightly.

Traders cited yen-buying by Japanese authorities as a trigger for a sharp rally in the currency on Monday to as high as 154.4, after it fell to its lowest since 1990 at 160.25.

Investors’ expectations that Japanese interest rates will remain low relative to those seen in the US has caused the currency to slump around 12% this year.

Strategists have said Japanese authorities could well step in to boost the currency in the coming days, judging by the pattern of repeated intervention in late 2022. Sterling was last trading at $1.2482, down 0.06% on the day and off by 1.9% for the year.

The Swiss franc fell to its lowest since October on Wednesday at 0.9223 per dollar.

The slide in the franc follows a surprise Swiss National Bank interest rate cut in March.

Bitcoin fell as much as 5% to below $58,000 as investors reduced their bets on Fed rate cuts this year, dealing a blow to rate-sensitive assets such as cryptocurrencies.

US dollar US dollar exchange rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar nears year high after pre-Fed data shock, yen slips

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Growing pressure on expenditures: Higher mark-up payments behind challenge: MoF

US Fed likely to keep rates steady as hopes of early cuts fade

Antony Blinken says US ‘determined’ to get Israel-Hamas deal ‘now’

Crypto washout sends bitcoin below $58,000 into bear market

Oil falls for a third day on Middle East ceasefire hopes

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

Read more stories