Human organs PHOTA to launch crackdown against illegal transplantation

LAHORE: Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) has been directed to launch crackdown on the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs.

The decision was taken in the 29th meeting of the Monitoring Authority held at the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Head Office under the chairmanship of provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Additional Secretary Technical Hafiz Dr Shahid Latif, DG PHOTA Prof Dr Muhammad Shahzad Anwar, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Mohammad Saqib Aziz, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar, Chairman BOD PKLI Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar and others participated as monitoring authority members.

During the meeting, brainstorming was done for setting up sub-executive, legal, finance, HR and procurement committees. During the meeting, adoption of Staff Recruitment and Contract Policy 2004 was approved.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority will be taken to automation apart from expanding its capacity. Various committees have been activated to maintain transparency in procurement and other legal matters in PHOTA. Strict laws are being formulated for the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs.

