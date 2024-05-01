AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-01

NBP continues to empower farmers, women with discounted loans

Press Release Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is proudly expanding its agricultural loan programme and encourages women in the agricultural sector.

NBP understands the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in agriculture and offers a comprehensive package of benefits to eliminate financial barriers and encourage greater female participation.

To empower women in agriculture, NBP offers discounted markup rates on loans, eliminates minimum earning requirements, provides flexible terms, and prioritizes swift loan processing, ensuring women have timely access to financing for long-term investments in equipment and resources.

The NBP Agricultural Loan Program offers a significant advantage to all farmers through its competitive 7% markup rate.

The loan can be used to finance a range of agricultural needs, including warehouse, solar tube-well, fisheries, new tractors, agriculture baler, seeds, soil, pesticides, etc.

To promote cutting-edge agricultural technology, like High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems, NBP partners with Agriculture Universities, Tractors & Implements Businesses, and Punjab & Sindh Agriculture Departments. This translates to more accessible and affordable financing, empowering farmers to invest in essential resources and optimize their agricultural operations.

The Nation’s Bank has a long-standing commitment to supporting the growth and prosperity of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. By removing financial barriers and empowering women in agriculture, NBP strives to contribute to a more productive and sustainable agricultural future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Farmers Women NBP agricultural sector women entrepreneurs agricultural loan programme

Comments

200 characters

NBP continues to empower farmers, women with discounted loans

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories