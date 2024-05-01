NBP continues to empower farmers, women with discounted loans

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is proudly expanding its agricultural loan programme and encourages women in the agricultural sector.

NBP understands the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in agriculture and offers a comprehensive package of benefits to eliminate financial barriers and encourage greater female participation.

To empower women in agriculture, NBP offers discounted markup rates on loans, eliminates minimum earning requirements, provides flexible terms, and prioritizes swift loan processing, ensuring women have timely access to financing for long-term investments in equipment and resources.

The NBP Agricultural Loan Program offers a significant advantage to all farmers through its competitive 7% markup rate.

The loan can be used to finance a range of agricultural needs, including warehouse, solar tube-well, fisheries, new tractors, agriculture baler, seeds, soil, pesticides, etc.

To promote cutting-edge agricultural technology, like High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems, NBP partners with Agriculture Universities, Tractors & Implements Businesses, and Punjab & Sindh Agriculture Departments. This translates to more accessible and affordable financing, empowering farmers to invest in essential resources and optimize their agricultural operations.

The Nation’s Bank has a long-standing commitment to supporting the growth and prosperity of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. By removing financial barriers and empowering women in agriculture, NBP strives to contribute to a more productive and sustainable agricultural future for Pakistan.

