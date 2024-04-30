AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India ‘shocked’ as Musk’s surprise China visit leaves them spurned

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 02:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk’s surprise visit to China this week won concessions for Tesla but left India feeling spurned after he cancelled a scheduled trip there for earlier this month, with Indian commentators calling the move a snub.

India’s pained reaction highlights the increasing rivalry between India and China, Asia two largest countries by population and among the region’s most dynamic economies.

Business and diplomatic relations between them have been strained since a 2020 border clash left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Musk was due to meet Modi last week and announce an investment of up to $3 billion in a car plant, but cancelled saying there were “very heavy Tesla obligations”.

By then, the Indian government had sent out invites for a startup event Musk was to attend.

On Sunday, Musk turned up in China, meeting with Premier Li Qiang and making progress towards rolling out its advanced driver assistance package in the world’s biggest auto market. Indian news channels that often take a hard line position against China blasted Musk’s trip.

The Mirror Now news channel ran a prime time news segment with a tagline “Shoddy ethics or simply business?”, with the anchor saying “here in India everybody was shocked.” Digital news service News9 ran a segment late on Monday on Musk, saying “Hello China, Goodbye India?”.

Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

It then flashed on the screen, “VERY HEAVY TESLA OBLIGATIONS? China visit a week after cancelling India”. Neither Tesla or Modi’s office responded to requests for comment. Musk said on April 20 he looks forward to visiting India later this year, but the Indian government has not commented on his trip cancellation or China visit.

Musk’s India trip could have boosted Modi’s re-election campaign, with a Tesla investment announcement during poll campaigning providing an endorsement of Modi’s business friendly image as he seeks a rare third term.

Modi’s government has been trying to court foreign companies to India as they diversify their supply chains beyond China because of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Modi’s opponents seized on Musk’s China visit to criticise the prime minister.

“Such is the lack of faith in the Modi govt’s regulatory policies, that big businesses are turning to China over India repeatedly,” Shama Mohamed, the national spokesperson of main opposition Congress party wrote on social media website X.

Political satirist Akash Banerjee, who runs a YouTube channel “The Patriot”, questioned how Musk had no time to meet Modi, but still went to China. “Do you think Modi will forgive Musk from his heart?” Banerjee said in a video that has clocked 268,000 views in 19 hours.

India China Elon Musk’s

Comments

200 characters

India ‘shocked’ as Musk’s surprise China visit leaves them spurned

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

KSE-100 sees selling pressure again, falls near 71,000

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil steady as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

Read more stories