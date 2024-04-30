AIRLINK 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-7.06%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.44%)
DGKC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFBL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.09%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HBL 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 132.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.06%)
PAEL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.15%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 55.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 67.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.96%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.19%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 24.1 (0.32%)
BR30 24,527 Increased By 124.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,832 Increased By 137 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,617 Increased By 75.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer

AFP Published 30 Apr, 2024 12:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: King Charles III on Tuesday makes his first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, after doctors said they were “very encouraged” by the progress of his treatment.

The British head of state and his wife, Queen Camilla, were expected to tour a cancer treatment facility to meet medical specialists and patients.

Charles, 75, suspended public-facing duties in February after cancer was found while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate the previous month.

The exact nature of his cancer has not been disclosed.

His daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and said in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.

Again, no details were given about what type of cancer she has. Kate, as she is widely known, is married to Charles’s elder son and heir Prince William.

Tuesday’s event, the first in a number of planned engagements in the coming weeks, is designed to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and highlight innovative research.

The king is patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support while the queen is president of Maggie’s, another cancer-support charity.

Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, was officially crowned king on May 6 last year.

He has been seen attending church services since his diagnosis and at selected audiences.

He has also continued his official state business.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said doctors were “very encouraged” by the progress of his treatment and were “positive” about his continued recovery.

His treatment as an out-patient will continue but his schedule in the coming weeks will be reduced and subject to medical advice, a spokesperson added.

One upcoming engagement is a state visit by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan in June.

Awareness

Members of the public last week welcomed the king’s return to some duties, and hailed him for raising awareness about cancer, which will affect one in two people, according to Cancer Research UK.

“It’s a huge issue in today’s society,” Keegan Gray, 23, a demolitions manager from New Zealand, told AFP.

Harry jets in to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

“A lot of people have cancer and a lot of people they keep it to themselves, they’re a bit shy about it.”

He said it was “really beautiful” that the king was raising awareness of cancer and the work of treatment clinics.

Actor Annie Rae Donaghy, 21, said the king’s condition will remind people that “everyone struggles with this”, regardless of status.

Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnoses have created a headache for the royal family, with both having postponed public engagements.

William has also taken a step back to support his wife and their three young children, leaving fewer senior royals to fill the schedule.

Camilla, 76, has stepped in to take over many of her husband’s engagements. Charles’s sister Princess Anne and his youngest brother Prince Edward have also taken on more prominent roles.

He will then join his American wife Meghan on a visit to Nigeria.

Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth II Prince William King Charles III Princess of Wales Queen Camilla

Comments

200 characters

King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench hears suo motu case

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil slips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Read more stories