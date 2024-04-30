Bahria Town receiving recognition for social welfare endeavours: report

KARACHI: Bahria Town, under the visionary leadership of Malik Riaz Hussain, is making Pakistan proud by receiving global recognition for its impactful social welfare endeavors.

Highlighted in a recent report by ‘The World Financial Review’, “Malik Riaz, Asia’s largest real estate developer, has set an example that might inspire other Pakistani entrepreneurs to step forward and address the needs of an increasingly low-income population” says the report.

Malik Riaz and Bahria Town’s commitment to addressing hunger and poverty in Pakistan through initiatives like Bahria Dastarkhwan has garnered significant praise. Some globally well-known newspapers i.e. News Week, CNN, Los Angeles Times, EuroAsia Industry and The National already have recognized Malik Riaz Hussain and Bahria Town’s social welfare initiatives.

The article states that in a country where economic challenges persist and government resources are stretched thin, Bahria Town has stepped up to fill critical gaps in social welfare. From providing free meals to hundreds of thousands through Bahria Dastarkhwan to mobilizing rescue teams during natural disasters, Bahria Town’s efforts have touched the lives of millions.

Furthermore, the article reads as Malik Riaz’s belief in mutual prosperity drives such philanthropic initiatives, aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Pakistanis. While recognizing the limitations of private initiatives, Bahria Town remain hopeful for increased government support to amplify its impact further.

Moreover, the report asserts that as climate change exacerbates challenges in Pakistan, Bahria Town remains steadfast in its commitment to serving communities in need. Bahria Town’s relief operations during the 2022 floods underscore its dedication to humanitarian causes.

The global acknowledgment of Bahria Town and Malik Riaz efforts underscores the pivotal role of the private sector in addressing societal challenges. While Bahria Town celebrates this recognition, it reiterates the importance of continued government intervention and strategic vision to drive sustainable progress in Pakistan’s economic and social welfare landscape.

