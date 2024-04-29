Palm oil opens higher ahead of Malaysia exports estimates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday, supported by firmer rival Dalian contracts and Chicago soyoil prices, ahead of the cargo surveyors’ export estimates for the month in the world’s second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 38 ringgit, or 0.98%, to 3,934 ringgit ($824.39) a metric ton during early trade.

Palm oil extends decline on weaker rivals, higher production

The contract lost 0.76% last week.

Fundamentals