CM greets SSP on selection for IAWP Award

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated SSP Riffat Bokhari on being selected to receive “Excellency in Performance Awad.” The chief minister acknowledged the professional services of a woman SSP on being selected for receiving the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) award.

She said, “Daughters like Riffat Bokhari are great example for the women. I heartily congratulate her on being selected to receive International Association of Women Police (IAWP) award.

Riffat Bokhari’s extraordinary devotion and examplary services for the women protection is highly praiseworthy. The woman police officer of Punjab Police brightened the name of Pakistan at an international level. I profoundly extol the services of Riffat Bokhari for apprehending the culprits with the help of artificial intelligence along with preparing the intelligent traffic management system and road safety mechanism.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her good wishes for a bright future of Riffat Bokhari. She prayed that may Riffat Bokhari displays excellent performance in her professional career and work as a role model for other women security officers.

