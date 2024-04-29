AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Minister links progress to education

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Sunday that Islam underlines the importance of education and cleanliness and no nation could excel without acquiring education.

Addressing convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University held at Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan here, he said he was honored to attend the ceremony and congratulated the students for completing their degrees.

He said, “The credit goes to teachers, parents, and Allama Iqbal Open University for producing such talented students.”

Azam Nazeer Tarar said being Pakistani it was a matter of pride for all of us that Allama Iqbal Open University had been established in 1974 as a first distance learning university in the region. “Education is a personality building instrument and it also refines a person.

An educated person or an educated mother contributes a lot to society besides helping rise standards,” he added.

Azam said that country was full of potential and Pakistanis were proving their mettle in various fields all over the world. “It is a high time to make collective efforts to steer the country out of existing challenges,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education Allama Iqbal Open University Azam Nazeer Tarar Federal Minister for Law

