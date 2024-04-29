CCPO pays tribute to sub-inspector on embracing martyrdom

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Lahore Police’s martyr, Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad, was held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

Secretary Home Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP Headquarters Abdullah Lak and senior officers offered the funeral prayer.

Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad, stationed at Investigation Wing in Baghbanpura, embraced martyrdom during firing by an unidentified motorcyclist while performing his duty.

CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred SI Muhammad Arshad, offered prayers for the departed soul and the police contingent saluted him. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana praised the great sacrifice of the martyred SI Muhammad Arshad.

The martyr belonged to Misri Shah and his survivors include his wife and three children. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and other senior police officers offered condolences to the family of the martyred SI Muhammad Arshad and appreciated the martyr’s dedication to duty.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said they salute the invaluable sacrifice of the martyr and added that officers and personnel sacrificing their lives in the line of duty are the pride of the police department.

CCPO Lahore emphasised that the blood of martyrs like Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad will never go in vain and reiterated that police martyrs are the guiding lights for the entire force.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed his commitment that he will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of the lives and property of the public.

He underscored that it is the responsibility of the police department to ensure the welfare of the martyr’s family and special attention will be paid to the welfare of the family of the martyred Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad.

