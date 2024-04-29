AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Pakistan

CM vows to ensure safe, healthy environment for workers at workplace

Recorder Report Published April 29, 2024

LAHORE: “We are committed to health, welfare and safety of every worker in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Day of Safety and Health at Workplace.”

She added, “The purpose of celebrating Occupational Safety Day is to reaffirm our commitment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for workers at workplace.”

She said, “Workers’ safety comes first. We would make sure they get home safely every day.”

She highlighted, “The Punjab government has already started an occupational safety campaign in collaboration with the private institutions.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Awareness of workplace safety culture is essential in factories, offices, construction sites and farms. Accidents can be prevented through the implementation of safety act and training.”

She explained, “Labor laws are being amended, companies that do not care about the health and safety of employees will be fined.”

She vowed occupational safety is responsibility of the government, its implementation will be ensured.

