Aligarh Institute of Technology organises Eid Milan get-together

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

KARACHI: Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organized Eid Milan get-together that was attended by the Registrar of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Cdre. Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd), Cdre. Salim Siddiqui(retd), Convener IT Committee of AIT, Farrukh Nizami, Deans, HODs and a large number of Aligs including the members of executive committee.

Highlighting the importance of celebrating Eid in the spirit of brotherhood, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anawar said that the month-long fasting ends with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr which symbolizes a reward for their fasting and self-restraint. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed with great enthusiasm and the celebration perks up the spirit inherent in all the festivity.

On the auspicious occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said “The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr not only has religious essence but also carries a social connotation. It is a day of forgiveness and charity and the day is also meant to bring peace and conciliation.” Since it has become difficult to make both ends meet in such a severe recession, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar announced that the salary scale revision of employees has been approved.

Addressing the gathering, Convener AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said that tolerance exist no more in our society. We do not bother to remember the struggles and efforts of our ancestors anymore.

“You may go against the ideology, but not against the person. Don’t give preference to your ego and personal interest over the organization or institution, it will ruin the whole setup,” he added. Earlier Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel presented the welcome address.

