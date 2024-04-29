AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-29

FTSE 100 continues record run, Darktrace rallies on buyout deal

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

LONDON: Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 scored its fourth consecutive record high on Friday as strong earnings from US tech giants buoyed investor sentiment, while cybersecurity firm Darktrace rallied following a buyout deal by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.8%, after hitting a fresh all-time high of 8,146.79 points earlier in the day. On a weekly basis, the index marked its biggest gains since mid-September.

“The combination of recovering earnings and reasonable prices continue to make things look quite attractive for the UK market,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

Sentiment in Asian and broader European markets also gained support from upbeat earnings from Wall Street tech titans Alphabet and Microsoft.

Among stocks at home, NatWest jumped 6.1% to the top of FTSE 100, touching a more than one-year-high after the British bank’s first-quarter profit fell by a less-than-expected 27%.

Anglo American rejected BHP Group’s 31.1 billion pound ($39 billion) takeover proposal, saying the bid significantly undervalued the London-listed miner and its future prospects.

“The usual playbook for mega deals in the resources space is for the original suitor to respond to rejection by coming back with a better offer, or someone else throwing their hat into the ring. That contender could be Rio Tinto,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, in a note.

However, Anglo advanced 3.2% after activist fund Elliott disclosed a $1 billion stake in the company.

Convatec Group fell 6.5% after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to “reduce” from “add”.

The midcap FTSE 250 advanced 1.1% and clocked its best week in three months/ since January.

Darktrace rallied 16.4%, leading gains on the index after Thoma Bravo agreed to buy the Mike Lynch-backed cybersecurity company for about $5.32 billion.

FTSE FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 continues record run, Darktrace rallies on buyout deal

Dar designated as deputy PM

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Fed to meet amid dwindling hopes of summer rate cuts

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Appointment of ATIR members: No procedure prescribed as per rules: IHC

Read more stories