France’s nuclear weapons should be part of European defence debate: Macron

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:50am

PARIS: France’s nuclear weapons should be part of the European defence debate, French President Emmanuel Macron told a group of regional newspapers on Sunday, in comments that drew fire from his political opponents ahead of EU elections in June.

Macron has been more strident on defence issues recently, having called on Thursday for stronger, more integrated European defences as he outlined his vision for a more assertive European Union on the global stage, saying “Europe could die”.

In an interview set up by EBRA, a group of French eastern regional newspapers, he said a “credible European defence” should go beyond the protection already offered by NATO.

“That may mean deploying anti-missile shields, but we need to be sure that they block all missiles and deter the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

Regarding nuclear weapons, while France’s doctrine has so far been to use them when the country’s vital interests are threatened, Macron said he was open to give a more “European dimension” to these interests.

“I’m in favour of opening this debate, which must therefore include missile defence, long-range weapons and nuclear weapons for those who have them or who have American nuclear weapons on their soil,” he said.

