AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rare spate of tornadoes leave at least two dead in central US

AFP Published April 28, 2024

WASHINGTON: An exceptional number of powerful tornadoes have ravaged parts of Oklahoma and nearby Great Plains states, with one small town reportedly hit by two separate tornadoes within hours, authorities said Sunday.

After 78 tornadoes were reported Friday, mostly in Nebraska and Iowa, a separate weather system Saturday brought 35 tornado reports from northern Texas to Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

At least two people, including a four-month-old child, died in the Oklahoma town of Holdenville, according to multiple reports in state and local media, though crews on Sunday were still sifting through the mounds of rubble.

Three dead after ‘likely’ tornado rips through Indiana town, NBC says

The storms dumped up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain in some places within hours, and meteorologists warned of a continuing danger of extreme weather Sunday, including flash flooding, hail and more tornadoes.

Videos and images posted on social media showed scores of building flattened in the small town of Sulphur, in south-central Oklahoma, with vehicles smashed or overturned and trees stripped of branches and leaves.

Postal trucks in Sulphur rested precariously atop the nearly unrecognizable wreckage of buildings, one video showed. Rescue crews went house to house and vehicle to vehicle in search of victims or survivors.

"DO NOT COME TO SULPHUR UNLESS YOU ARE A FIRST RESPONDER!!!" the Murray County sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

A tornado that struck Ardmore, Oklahoma tossed debris up to 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) high, the Washington Post reported. Then two other tornadoes came close to the town in the ensuing two hours.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a 30-day state of emergency to expedite aid to 12 of the hardest-hit counties.

More than 50,000 homes in Texas and more than 30,000 in Oklahoma were without power as of late Sunday morning, the poweroutage.us website reported.

The region is known for the frequency and power of the tornadoes that rumble through every spring. But having separate major outbreaks in succeeding days is exceedingly rare, meteorologists said.

US tornadoes

Comments

200 characters

Rare spate of tornadoes leave at least two dead in central US

PM Shehbaz meets IMF chief, reiterates govt’s commitment to revive Pakistan’s economy

IDB president vows to complete projects in Pakistan at earliest

WEF’s special meeting: PM Shehbaz highlights ‘global healthcare inequities’

Palestinian leader Abbas says only US can stop Rafah invasion 'disaster'

Push for truce ramps up as Israel pummels Gaza

Gaza set to dominate Saudi-hosted global economy summit

PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches

Dubai ruler approves new $35bn airport terminal

Second T20I: West Indies Women beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Read more stories