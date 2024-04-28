AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe T20s

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2024 08:38pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday recalled pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin after 18 months for the first three Twenty20 internationals of a five-match series against Zimbabwe next month.

Batsman Tanzid Hasan Tamim is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, currently competing in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings, has been left out.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was elected to parliament in January but has kept the door open on his cricket career, will also miss out on the series.

Mushtaq Ahmed joins Bangladesh as spin bowling coach for T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe arrived in Dhaka for the series on Sunday, with Chittagong hosting the first match on May 3.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.

