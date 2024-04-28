Saad Rafique hints at imposition of Governor’s rule on KPK

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has hinted at weighing the option of imposition of the Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case of an attack on Islamabad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that at present there is no thinking among the ruling parties regarding slapping Governor’s rule in KPK, but if there is an attack on Islamabad, then the situation will be worse.

The PML-N leader said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should withdraw his “irresponsible statement” in this regard.

On the other hand, Faisal Karim Kundi of the People’s Party said that the statement of Ali Amin Gandapur’s attack on Islamabad is very irresponsible. In the past he was running on the highway on a bottle of honey, it seems that he will run on the motorway this time, Kundi added.

