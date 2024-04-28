Prices of essential kitchen items show a declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a slight declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted a reduction in wheat flour price, as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went down from Rs1,670 per 15kg bag to Rs1,590, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,620 per bag against Rs1,700 per 15kg bag.

The rate of normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs1,650 to Rs1,570 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,600 per bag against Rs1,680.

Over the past two months, the wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs700 or almost Rs47 per kg, while according to traders the commodity price is likely to further go down and may remain stable around Rs1,500 per 15kg bag.

However, despite a significant reduction in wheat flour price, the tandoor owners in the twin cities, especially in federal capital have not reduced the roti, naan, and paratha rates owing to a court’s orders as paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The survey observed no changes in sugar price as the commodity is stable at Rs7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs18,500 to Rs17,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per kg against Rs500 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs700 per kg against Rs800 per kg; egg price went down from Rs6,900 to Rs6,400 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs240 per dozen against Rs255 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

