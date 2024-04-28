AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-28

Prices of essential kitchen items show a declining trend

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published April 28, 2024 Updated April 28, 2024 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a slight declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted a reduction in wheat flour price, as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went down from Rs1,670 per 15kg bag to Rs1,590, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,620 per bag against Rs1,700 per 15kg bag.

The rate of normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs1,650 to Rs1,570 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,600 per bag against Rs1,680.

Over the past two months, the wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs700 or almost Rs47 per kg, while according to traders the commodity price is likely to further go down and may remain stable around Rs1,500 per 15kg bag.

However, despite a significant reduction in wheat flour price, the tandoor owners in the twin cities, especially in federal capital have not reduced the roti, naan, and paratha rates owing to a court’s orders as paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The survey observed no changes in sugar price as the commodity is stable at Rs7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs18,500 to Rs17,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per kg against Rs500 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs700 per kg against Rs800 per kg; egg price went down from Rs6,900 to Rs6,400 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs240 per dozen against Rs255 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pulses Prices of essential kitchen items meat price

Comments

200 characters

Prices of essential kitchen items show a declining trend

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories