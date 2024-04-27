AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
New Zealand send Pakistan in to bat in fifth T20I

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2024 07:31pm

LAHORE: New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the third match (Rawalpindi) and fourth (Lahore) while Pakistan took the second (Rawalpindi).

The first match, also in Rawalpindi, was washed out after just two balls.

Clinical New Zealand outlast Pakistan to win 4th T20I

The visitors brought back Tim Seifert, Cole McConchie and Zak Foulkes in the side while pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi returned for Pakistan in place of Zaman Khan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Usman Khan, Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Faisal Afridi (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

