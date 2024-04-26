AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,739 Increased By 767.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,033 Increased By 284.2 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Easing Middle East worries, stable earnings power Indian shares to weekly gains

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes fell on Friday, dragged by financials, although the losses were not enough to prevent weekly gains, powered by a post-results rally in key index constituents and easing Middle East worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.67% to 22,419.95, on the day, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.82% to 73,730.16. Both the indexes snapped a five-day winning streak.

For the week, the Nifty 50 and Sensex gained about 1.25% and 1%, respectively.

“Easing geopolitical tensions in Middle East, lack of any major negative surprises from earnings, which have justified the high valuations, have helped Indian equities post weekly gains,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

Axis Bank surged 9.83% this week, its best since October 2022, and was the top weekly gainer on the Nifty 50, after the private lender beat profit estimates in the March quarter.

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories logged a weekly gain of 9.39% after announcing capacity addition at its manufacturing facility at an estimated investment of 6.5-7 billion rupees.

Post-results gains in Axis Bank, Nestle boost Indian shares

Information technology company Tech Mahindra surged 7.43% on the day, and 7.13% this week, after the company announced a three-year business plan.

“The company’s new turnaround plan looks sensible,” analysts at HSBC said, terming Tech Mahindra’s valuation “attractive” in comparison with its peers.

Axis Bank, Divi’s Laboratories and Tech Mahindra were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers, for the week.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled 10.27%, its worst week in nearly four years, after India’s central bank barred the private lender from taking new digital clients and issuing credit cards, on Wednesday.

Bajaj Finance dropped 7.73%, after the non-bank lender forecast slower asset growth and weaker margins. The stock lost 5.45% this week and was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Easing Middle East worries, stable earnings power Indian shares to weekly gains

Stocks march upward, KSE-100 gains over 1%

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

SBP expected to hold rates on Monday ahead of IMF deal, Reuters poll finds

Pakistan’s economic condition shows improvement, but ‘needs surgery’: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan rejects provocative statements from Indian leaders on Kashmir

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

JS Bank registers massive 376% jump in profit in 1QCY24

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Prices of petrol, diesel likely to be slashed

Read more stories