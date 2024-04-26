AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
American Coleman believes Bolt's 100m record could fall soon

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 03:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: American sprinter Christian Coleman believes that Usain Bolt’s 100-metres record of 9.58 seconds that has stood for 15 years is within reach and said there are several athletes fast enough to break it.

“It seems like the times being run, 9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it’s a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen,” Coleman told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Shanghai Diamond League meet.

“But it has to be perfect conditions, on the right day, the right competition and the right venue … if you’re focusing on running properly, like executing a good race, I feel like those type of magical moments happen. “I feel like it’s in my wheelhouse, but I don’t try to put too much emphasis or thought on it.

I try to just focus on the next practice, the next rep, the next me and just trying to improve and get better and better and the times will come.“

Bolt set his 100m record in Berlin in 2009. American Tyson Gay is the second quickest after Bolt with a time of 9.69 set in Shanghai the same year.

Christian Miller, a 17-year-old from the US, ran 9.93 – the fastest time in the world this year – at a high school meet in Florida last weekend.

Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field

Coleman, a five-times world champion who has a 100m personal best of 9.76 set in 2019, takes on US rival Fred Kerley for the first time this outdoor season at the Shanghai Diamond League meet on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Coleman raced to gold in the 60m at the world indoor championships earlier this season in Glasgow.

