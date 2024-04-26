AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,739 Increased By 767.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,033 Increased By 284.2 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 03:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil’s all-time top scorer in both men’s and women’s football, Marta, will retire from internationals this year, the 38-year-old striker said ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Marta, who has been playing in the United States with Orlando Pride since 2017, hopes to make her sixth appearance at the Olympics at this year’s Paris Games.

“If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because, regardless of whether I go to the Olympics or not, this is my last year with the national team,” Marta told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

Man City in title groove as Arsenal face Spurs test

“There will be no more Marta from 2025 in the national team as an athlete. “I am very calm about this, because I see with great optimism this development that we are having in relation to young athletes.”

Marta, affectionately known as “Queen Marta”, is the all-time highest scorer for Brazil with 116 goals in 175 matches. She is also the top scorer in the Women’s World Cup with 17 goals, finishing runner-up in 2007.

She has won three Copa America Femenina titles and was part of the Brazil team that claimed silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Marta began her club career with Vasco da Gama, with spells at Swedish sides Umea IK, Tyreso FF and Rosengard. In the US, she has also played for Los Angeles Sol, Western New York Flash and Gold Pride.

Brazil Paris Olympics Marta

Comments

200 characters

Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year

Stocks march upward, KSE-100 gains over 1%

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

SBP expected to hold rates on Monday ahead of IMF deal, Reuters poll finds

Pakistan’s economic condition shows improvement, but ‘needs surgery’: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan rejects provocative statements from Indian leaders on Kashmir

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

JS Bank registers massive 376% jump in profit in 1QCY24

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Prices of petrol, diesel likely to be slashed

Read more stories