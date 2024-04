JAKARTA: Indonesia booked a budget surplus of 8.1 trillion rupiah ($499.38 million) in the January-March period, or 0.04% of GDP, its finance minister said in a news conference on Friday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati also said Indonesia needs to anticipate the impact on the domestic economy of the recent rise in geopolitical tensions and delays in US monetary easing.