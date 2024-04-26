Sri Lankan shares end higher

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, driven by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 1.4% higher at 12,075.98, gaining for three straight sessions.

LOLC Holdings and John Keells Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 141.70 million shares from 207.60 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.91 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.8 million) from 2.51 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 299 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.62 billion rupees, the data showed.