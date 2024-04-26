KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 71,971.40 High: 72,593.25 Low: 71,700.54 Net Change: 80.49 Volume (000): 424,080 Value (000): 16,729,754 Makt Cap (000) 2,294,549,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,407.92 NET CH (-) 278.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,182.18 NET CH (-) 115.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,948.17 NET CH (+) 141.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,986.77 NET CH (+) 113.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,586.42 NET CH (+) 22.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,947.88 NET CH (+) 23.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- APRIL -2024 ====================================

