BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 71,971.40
High: 72,593.25
Low: 71,700.54
Net Change: 80.49
Volume (000): 424,080
Value (000): 16,729,754
Makt Cap (000) 2,294,549,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,407.92
NET CH (-) 278.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,182.18
NET CH (-) 115.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,948.17
NET CH (+) 141.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,986.77
NET CH (+) 113.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,586.42
NET CH (+) 22.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,947.88
NET CH (+) 23.18
------------------------------------
As on: 25- APRIL -2024
====================================
