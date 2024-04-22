India’s Chahal first bowler to take 200 IPL wickets

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took his 200th IPL wicket on Monday to become the first bowler to achieve the feat in the franchise tournament.

Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi caught and bowled for 23 with his leg-spin as he celebrated the achievement at Rajasthan’s home ground in Jaipur.

He came into the game on 199 wickets ahead of Dwayne Bravo, who retired with 183 wickets and is now bowling coach of defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The 33-year-old Chahal, who has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, achieved the milestone in his 153rd IPL match.

He has played 154 white-ball matches for India, claiming 217 wickets since his international debut in 2016.