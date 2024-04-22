Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Marsh on track for T20 World Cup, says Ponting

AFP Published April 22, 2024 Updated April 22, 2024 08:17pm

NEW DELHI: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh remains on course to play at the T20 World Cup despite being likely ruled out of the rest of the IPL, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said Monday.

Marsh, who is expected to captain Australia in T20’s showpiece event in the West Indies and the United States starting on June 1, returned home after playing just four matches for Delhi in the IPL.

“I don’t think he would be coming back (to India),” Ponting told reporters.

“Cricket Australia were really keen to have Mitchell at home to start his recovery process, so we sent him back as soon as we could.”

Ganguly, Ponting back Rishabh Pant to play T20 World Cup

The former Australia captain added: “They have been managing his rehab over the last couple of weeks now. I spoke to him the other day, it seems like it has taken a little bit longer than he first thought, to get over it.

“I don’t think the World Cup will be an issue but I think it will be hard to see him coming back here at the back end of this tournament.”

The 32-year-old Marsh suffered a partial tear in his right hamstring after he scored just 61 runs and claimed one wicket from four matches.

The all-rounder has played 54 T20 internationals for Australia.

This year’s IPL ends on May 26 with the final in Chennai.

Mitchell Marsh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Comments

200 characters

Injured Marsh on track for T20 World Cup, says Ponting

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

President Zardari receives Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

Trump lawyer defends $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read more stories