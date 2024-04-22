Minister, federal secy visit KPT

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, accompanied by Federal Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Iram Anjum Khan, visited Karachi Port Trust Head Office.

The federal minister and federal secretary were received by Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi.

During the visit, chairman KPT provided a comprehensive briefing on the various ongoing operations and projects of the KPT.

Later that same day, the federal minister, along with the chairman KPT, participated in an international level mushaira, “Saknane-e-Karachi”, held on April 20, 2024. This underscores their appreciation for literary pursuits.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasised the importance of organising such literary events to honor poets/literary figures and provide an avenue for Karachi residents to unwind from their daily routines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024