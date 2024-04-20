AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, told Business Recorder that Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA), kept the spot rate unchanged at Rs 20,800 per maund.

He also told that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) showed no change at Rs 20,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

