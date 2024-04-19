PTCL Group posts double digit revenue growth of 14pc

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading telecom and ICT services provider in the country, has announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The announcement was made during a Board of Directors meeting in Islamabad.

In Q1 2024, PTCL Group upheld its momentum and strengthened its position as a major telecom service provider in Pakistan. Revenue growth was largely due to strong performance in the consumer segment, boosted by significant growth in Fixed Broadband, Mobile Data and Business Solutions.

PTCL Group Highlights:

PTCL Group’s revenue has increased by 14% YoY to Rs 49 billion, mainly driven by strong performance in the consumer segment led by fixed broadband, mobile data, and wholesale &Business Solutions. The Group has posted a net loss of Rs 4.8 billion which is 16% lower YOY.

PTCL continued its growth by posting 13% YoY revenue growth in Q1, 2024.

PTML’s (Ufone) revenue grew by 27% compared to Q1, 2023.

PTCL Highlights:

PTCL continued its strong performance throughout Q1, 2024. PTCL achieved revenue of Rs 26 billion for this quarter, which is 13% higher than last year, mainly driven by growth in fixed line and business solutions segments.

Flash Fiber, PTCL’s premium Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) service, continues to show tremendous growth with the highest Net adds share within the FTTH market (since Dec’23)and now stands as the leading FTTH service provider in Pakistan. This phenomenal growth has been possible through the aggressive expansion of PTCL Flash Fiber and dedicated customer experience throughout the country.

The company has posted an operating profit of Rs 3 billion, which is 32% higher as compared to the same quarter of 2023.

The Company has posted a net profit of Rs 431 million.

PTCL Consumer Business:

PTCL’s aggressive deployment of FTTH and the strong performance of corporate segment are the cornerstones for the topline growth. Continuing from the past quarters, PTCL's strategic focus remained on enhancing customer experience by providing the fastest and most reliable internet services under its flagship “Flash Fiber” Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) brand, which boosts PTCL as one of the leading FTTH operator in the industry with majority share of the market’s net adds. PTCL's fixed broadband business has shown 22% YoY growth while voice grew by 4% YoY.

In addition, PTCL consumer business has gone into strategic collaboration with Waada to provide health, life and accident insurance to further enhance customer experience and grow its value-added services portfolio within the fixed-line business.

PTCL Group’s commitment towards its customers was further solidified by announcing the launch of a cutting-edge Android TV box (SHOQ TV) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona Spain. Integrating multiple Google apps, including the Play Store, into the set-top box along with a sleek UI and captivating graphics promises to deliver a transformative user experience.

PTCL Business Solutions:

The Business solutions segment continued its momentum sustaining market leadership in IP Bandwidth, Cloud, Data Center, and other ICT services segments. PTCL’s Business solutions revenue has grown by 9% on a quarterly basis despite the addition of LDI operators and US$ to PKR parity improvement.

Being the national telecom carrier and connectivity backbone in Pakistan, PTCL Group strives to provide innovative solutions to accelerate growth for a ‘Digital Pakistan’ through robust telecommunication infrastructure and a diverse portfolio of services with enhanced customer experience.

PTCL Group is at the forefront to provide innovative solutions that strengthen the idea of a 'Digital Pakistan'. This is accomplished by building strong telecommunication infrastructure and offering a diverse range of services, all focused on elevating customer satisfaction and accelerating progress in the nation. In light of this, PTCL launched its first neutral Internet Exchange in Pakistan powered by DE-CIX. In addition, PTCL Group renewed its partnership with TPL Trakker for provision of ICT services and with SNGPL for cellular services.

PTML – Ufone 4G Highlights:

Ufone 4G posted a YoY growth of 27% in topline in Q1 2024 supported by solid network expansion and strategic initiatives in Q1’24. This growth has been possible due to better customer experience and digital engagement through multiple data-centric products and strategic partnerships with leading digital platforms. Ufone 4G continues its network modernization activities to provide unmatched customer experience across Pakistan.

Ufone 4G is making significant strides in enhancing its digital experience and offerings through the integration of various value-added services (VAS) within its key digital products. By incorporating Golootlo, Waada, and UCloud services into its leading digital products, Ufone is providing a more comprehensive and enriched experience for its customers. By integrating these VAS services, Ufone is likely striving to create a more engaging and attractive digital environment for its users.

Ufone’s UPaisa is now part of e&Money, UAE and MobilyPay, KSA Apps menu, facilitating Pakistani diaspora to send money directly into UPaisa wallets by using these apps. As part of the digital transformation initiative, now Ufone franchises can order and pay from the UPaisa app to buy recharge from Ufone in real-time 24/7.

PTML’s digital brand onic is making steady strides in the industry byproviding customers with a complete digital ecosystem for an enhanced experience.

During the first quarter, Ufone 4G & Huawei successfully deployed the World’s First Microwave Super Hub Solution in a Commercial Network to unleash unmatched Spectrum Efficiency. Another feather in the cap during Mobile World Congress; Huawei & Ufone 4G won the prestigious GSMA Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award “Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets” for revolutionizing the Microwave Network.

Ubank:

Ubank, microfinance and branchless banking subsidiary of PTCL stands resolute in its commitment towards financial and social inclusion, utilizing its extensive outreach to provide exceptional services to a diverse clientele across the length and breadth of the country through its rural retail banking, corporate finance & investment banking, Islamic banking, urban retail banking, corporate banking, and digital banking canvases. Keeping up with the mandate of financial inclusion, Ubank launched international remittances via e& from GCC, Mastercard and other related digital initiatives aimed at increasing the digital footprint of the group.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

Recognizing the significance of CSR, PTCL Group has always been at the forefront to serve the communities.

During Q1, 2024, PTCL Group stepped up as Gwadar battled floods, by delivering clean drinking water and also provided free calls in Gwadar to help connect flood-affected families, facilitate rescue & relief operations.

The main highlight for this quarter was PTCL Group’s collaboration with PPAF to bridge digital gap by equipping 100 women entrepreneurs with smart phones under “Ba-Ikhtiar” programme in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The “Ba-Ikhtiar” programme is a year-long endeavor that will equip these women with the essential tools and financial knowledge necessary for building sustainable businesses.

Under this project, PTCL Group distributed smart phones with pre-loaded SIM cards, provided one-year free data packages and facilitated the setup of UPaisa mobile wallets in collaboration with U Microfinance Bank. In the second phase, the Group in partnership with Daraz and UBank will provide digital marketing and financial training to empower participants to unlock new opportunities online.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024