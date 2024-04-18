China foreign ministry welcomes US Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China

BEIJING: A spokesperspon for the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China.

Blinken will depart on April 23 for a four-day trip to China where he will meet with senior Chinese officials amid heightening tensions over trade, China’s alignment with Russia and Beijing’s aggressive moves against the Philippines in the South China Sea, Politico reported.

Blinken is also expected to raise US concerns that Beijing is helping Russia build up its defence industrial base to fight the war in Ukraine.