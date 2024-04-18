AIRLINK 65.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
China foreign ministry welcomes US Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:16pm

BEIJING: A spokesperspon for the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China.

Blinken will depart on April 23 for a four-day trip to China where he will meet with senior Chinese officials amid heightening tensions over trade, China’s alignment with Russia and Beijing’s aggressive moves against the Philippines in the South China Sea, Politico reported.

China foreign minister says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace and stability

Blinken is also expected to raise US concerns that Beijing is helping Russia build up its defence industrial base to fight the war in Ukraine.

China South China Sea Chinese foreign ministry China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi US Secretary of State Antony Antony Blinken’s

