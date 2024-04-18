Newly-opened Soneva Secret is most expensive resort in Maldives

Soneva Secret – the latest offering by the luxury resort chain – opened earlier this month in the Maldives with rates beginning at $3,200 a night, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The property – boasting just 14 villas and the most expensive rooms in the country – is set to see rates climb to as high as $11,000 over Christmas, added the report.

The brand, which began in the Maldives in 1995, is already well-known for Soneva Jani – with its Robinson Crusoe-inspired overwater villas with waterslides that go straight into the ocean.

The rooms also boast retractable roofs for in-bed stargazing and customized preferences. It often costs upwards of $2,000 a night.

Soneva Secret – located on one of the most remote atolls in the country – features secret hideaways accessible only by boat and the Maldives’ first floating villa, according to its website.

The Castaway Villa – available from December – is accessible only by sea and has its own spa treatment area. This property has a private pool, waterslide and retractable stargazing roof.

It also boasts a Barefoot Guardian for 24/7 butler service, Barefoot Assistant, dedicated chefs and an on-site astronomer to point out the stars for a truly bespoke experience.

Activities such as snorkeling with manta rays and sea turtles to yachting adventures across the Indian Ocean are on offer for guests.

“Because we’re so undisturbed here, we are blessed with beautiful creatures like manta rays outside our resort on a year-round basis, which is something you don’t see much of in the Maldives,” General Manager Josje van Engelen was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“That makes the resort a prime choice for divers and snorkelers, who can get close to sea creatures without needing to travel far from the resort by boat.”

The property also has access to plenty watersports including canoeing, paddle boarding and windsurfing.