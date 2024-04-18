Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s new documentary to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announced on Wednesday that her new documentary on designer Diane von Furstenberg will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The documentary, titled ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge’ is set to eventually premiere on Hulu. The streaming service and Obaid-Chinoy announced the news on social media.

“Here’s your first look at Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge”, said the caption accompanying the post.

“The documentary, co-directed by two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton will have its world premiere as the opening night selection at the 2024 @tribeca Festival on June 5.”

The documentary is set to explore Diane’s 50-year career.

Last year, Obaid Chinoy and Diane had appeared together on a panel at the World Economic Forum where they spoke about women’s empowerment, encouraging them to take the power to design their own lives.

Last year, Obaid-Chinoy was also confirmed as the director for the upcoming Star Wars film, due for release in 2026, and which will feature Daisy Ridley. She also became the first woman and person of color to helm such a project.

Diane is a Belgian fashion designer and is founder and co-chairwoman of Diane Von Furstenberg Studio.

Her flagship store in New York City is located in the trendy Meatpacking District.